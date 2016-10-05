Did you know? Uninstalling some unused programs in your Windows 7 can release some hard disk space? It is a common knowledge that the more you install programs on your computer, the lesser the space of your
Hello all! Are you an android fans? I am sure some of you here are the users of android phone. Android has become one of the best operating system for smartphones around the globe. The operating system
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud service provided by Amazon, a giant internet company. While, Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine or virtual computer that runs its own copy of an operating system. VPS
Nowadays, people need to be more careful in taking care their personal data that being stored online. The security threats like data thief, spyware, malware, monitoring app like mSpy or even wicked virus can affect your gadget
Hello all! I am sure most of you here always surve in internet everyday. And of course, suring in internet can’t be done without internet browser. Internet browser is an application that is used to surve in
Amazon Web Services is a cloud service provided by a giant internet company, Amazon. While, Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine that runs its own copy of an operating system. VPS customers will have a
Today, along with the massive use of smartphone, the development of applications also become so rapid. Almost everyday, we can see many new apps spread throughout the application store; from Google Play Store to App Store. One
Whatsapp is an instant chatting app which has been downloaded and used by many people around the world. The reason why people choose Whatsapp rather than other instant chatting apps because Whatsapp is so simple to be
Nowadays, it seems almost everyone has heard the term computer viruses.
Computer viruses (let’s just call it as ‘virus’) is actually a piece of malware (malicious software) which is created with a specific purpose. The other types of
If you are a blogger, you might expect your blog to be liked and loved by many people. When your blog is liked by many, there will be more traffic for your blog so it will be