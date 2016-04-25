How To Setup VPS Using Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services is a cloud service provided by a giant internet company, Amazon. While, Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine that runs its own copy of an operating system. VPS customers will have a superuser-level access to the operating system instance, so they can install any kind of software that compatible with the operating system.
In this tutorial, the service that will be used is the Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). Elastic Computer Cloud (EC2) is a computation platform in the form of virtual computer that can be customized and developed using the principles of the cluster and load balancing. The deployment process is quite easy because it only needs to choose image that is called Amazon Machine Instances (AMI) and the setup process does not take that long, only 5-10 minutes. To be able to use EC2, you need to create an Amazon Web Services account first, but it needs a credit card. Here are the step-by-step of setting up VPS using EC2:
Enter EC2 Dashboard
Log in to Amazon Web Services Main Dashboard. Then choose and click EC2, next you will be redirected to EC2 Dashboard.
Choose Amazon Machine Instances (AMI)
Click Launch Instance to start setting up your configuration. Choose the server location from the navigation bar above, in this example the server location is in Singapore. Then the page will be redirected to the page to choose Amazon Machine Image (AMI). There are plenty Operating Systems that are provided by Amazon Web Services, starting from Amazon Linux AMI, Ubuntu, RedHat and even Windows. Be careful when choosing AMI. Make sure you choose an operating system that is familiar for you and you know and understand how to use it, most importantly you know you need it. There is list of Free Tier Amazon Machine Image too. This tutorial uses Ubuntu Server 14.04 LTS (HVM), SSD Volume Type – ami-d6e7c084, click Select.
Choose Instance Type
Next, select Type t2.micro (Free Tier Eligible) which means it is free, but if you want to use the paid one, it is always welcomed. Of course, different types have different prices and different specifications too. For new register with Amazon Free for 1 year promo might see the t1.micro option. After that, click Configure Instance Details.
Configure Instance Details
For this section, there will be not much setup. If you are already familiar with Amazon Web Services network architecture, you might want to Create a new VPS (as Amazon Web Services’ network service) For now, just click Add Storage.
Add Storage
You can configure the storage however you want. In this case, because the VPS is only going to be filled with server host, 8 Giga would be more than enough. Next, click Tag Instance.
Tag Instance
In this section, you can create a tag as needed. Then, click Configure Security Group.
Configure Security Group
In here, you can create a new Security Group. Create its name and description as information for you later on. Since, in this tutorial the VPS is for web server, then rule SSH, HTTP and HTTPS will be added. Next, click Review and Lauch.
Review and Launch
Next, you will be redirected to a page for reviewing the settings that you have done. If you made a mistake, you can go back to the previous page. If everything is okay, click Launch.
Key Pair
Before your VPS launched by AWS. Popup with a form where you are required to create a keypair will show up. Please note, you need SSH to access that server.
Now, go back to the EC2 Dashboard. Then click Instance to see the list of running servers.
You will get Public IP and Public DNS.