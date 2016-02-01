The Right Way to Use Anti-Virus for Your Computer
Nowadays, it seems almost everyone has heard the term computer viruses. Computer viruses (let’s just call it as ‘virus’) is actually a piece of malware (malicious software) which is created with a specific purpose. The other types of malwares included spyware, key loggers, trojan, backdoor, worm, etc. But mistakenly, most of people call them as just virus.
In general we would install one or several antiviruses to protect our PC (computer) from those malwares.
Although the characteristic of each malware is different from one another, an antivirus can recognize nearly all of the malwares.
So, why not changing the name of anti-vuris into anti-malware? Hm, I can’t think of any reason; perhaps people like simplification
Well, below I am trying to jot down some important points about how to use a good antivirus based on my personal experiences. Remember once you you use an antivirus the wrong way; it won’t protect your computer from viruses or malwares anyway.
1. Updating the antivirus in regular basis.
It is important that you don’t leave your anti-virus software out of date (expired). Try to update the anti-virus in regular basis since there are new viruses created everyday and we never know when they come and attack our computer.
Several antiviruses will do an automatic update when connected to internet, but some will require a command. If your PC is never connected to internet, the updating file for some antiviruses can be found on the CD/DVD inserted in the magazine/tabloid of the computer. The other way is by downloading such files (from other PC) to be inserted in your computer.
2. Avoid using more than one antivirus at once.
Many people think that the more AV installed on their PC, the more secure their PC will be. Unfortunately this is not the case.
Some antiviruses consider other antivirus as a virus. Further, the features of automatic scan and Real Time Protector from the two antiviruses running concurrently would lead to conflict, besides of course the memory drain. In my experience, when running Bitdefender scan and SMADAV at the same time, one of the antiviruses would definitely crash.
The question is “What about the local anti-virus which sometimes cannot be recognized by foreign antiviruses?”
Yup, the bad news is that the local antiviruses are sometimes unrecognizable by antiviruses made in foreign countries.
3. So, you still want to install 2 or more antiviruses at once?
You can still use more than one antivirus as long as you turn off the RTP feature of one of the antiviruses. RTP (real-time protector) is a feature that makes antiviruses stay guard when the computer is turned on. If you turn on your PC and then in the bottom right corner (system tray) you see the installed antivirus, it means the RTP is steady.
How to turn off RTP of one of the antiviruses? It’s quite easy. You just need to type “MSCONFIG” after clicking Start -> Run.
On the Startup tab, remove the check mark beside the name of AV in which the RTP is to be disabled, and then restart your computer.
4. Prepare Portable Antiviruses
This is another way if you want to use more than one antivirus. Portable means no need to install; it can be directly activated to scan through the flashdisk or CD. Some of the local antiviruses can be used portably, for example PCMAV and others.
This portable antivirus is a solution if your PC and the antivirus are already attacked.
Some viruses will not allow the PC to install new antivirus and directly damage the antivirus file attached in the flashdisk.
The good news is you can still run the portable AV through compact disk (CD) because virus cannot infect files on the CD.
That’s all I can share for now. If you have any suggestions, please comment below.