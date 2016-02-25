How to Change My Phone Number on Whatsapp without Having A New Account?
Today, along with the massive use of smartphone, the development of applications also become so rapid. Almost everyday, we can see many new apps spread throughout the application store; from Google Play Store to App Store. One of the most wanted apps on smartphone is instant messaging app. We can mention many messaging apps which are so popular now; Blackberry Messenger (BBM), Line, Whatsapp, Kakao Talk, We Chat and many more.
Each of the instant messaging app has their own strengths and weaknesses. But we cannot deny the fact that Whatsapp is still leading instant messaging app in the world today. It is still on the top of the most used instant messaging app globally (at least until this 2016). For me personally, the strength proposed by Whatsapp is its simplicity.
Unlike other messaging apps which deliver a hecticness in usage, Whatsapp acts like usual messaging activity; sending message, sending image, calling and video calling. The size of app is smaller than any other apps, the smiley is simple. Today, I don’t want to concern on Whatsapp’s strengths, what I want to talk about is what if we want to change our phone number on our Whatsapp without changing our account.
Here are the steps to change your Whatsapp number:
- Open Whatsapp.
- Open “Settings” menu.
- Tap the option “Account”.
- Please choose “Change number”.
- On your screen, there will be a notification “Changing your phone number will migrate your account info, groups and setting. Before proceeding, please confirm that you are able to receive SMS or calls at your new number.”
- You don’t need to worry that your settings, contact and everything will be wiped out, this step only changes your phone number on your Whatsapp account.
- Now please change the number.
- Whatsapp will deliver a short message service (SMS) to your new phone number to confirm the new phone number is valid.
- Check the code on SMS and enter the code on Whatsapp confirmation menu.
- In case if you are wrong in confirming the code, you can tap “resend code” to require the new confirmation code.
- If it is successful, the Whatsapp new number is ready to be used!
The benefit of using the different number with the same account is that you don’t lose your old contacts, only your number is changing. If you choose to uninstall Whatsapp and reinstall it and re-regoster your account, most probably you will lose your old contacts and you need to tell people one by one that you have the new Whatsapp account; it is a hectic activity.
So, happy messaging!